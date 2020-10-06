Marotta Asset Management Sells 16,719 Shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,719 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 1.27% of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXF traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 1,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.