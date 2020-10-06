Marotta Asset Management Sells 6,386 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth $24,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,098.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 125,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,039,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.