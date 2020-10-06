Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,430.43.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $99.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.96. 5,019,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,724.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

