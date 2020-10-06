Marotta Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $472,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after acquiring an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 327,923 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $12,320,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 343,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

