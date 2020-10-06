Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.06. 285,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $108.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.