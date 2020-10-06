Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of MA stock opened at $343.25 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 606,815 shares of company stock worth $186,007,416. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. 140166 lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

