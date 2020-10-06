Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.81.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.25 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 606,815 shares of company stock worth $186,007,416. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.