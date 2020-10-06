Maverick Chain (MVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,835.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $260,417.05 and $2,835.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00261006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.01502754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00155696 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

