MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 4% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $223,785.70 and approximately $10,079.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00049596 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,781.09 or 1.00036395 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00626672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.01132308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00105688 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.