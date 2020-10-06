MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 144.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. 321,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

