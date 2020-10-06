McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Shares Up 7.1%

McChip Resources Inc (CVE:MCS)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 million during the quarter.

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds a 100% working interest in 4,147 acres and a 50% working interest in 240 acres in the Rocainville Area located in south eastern Saskatchewan.

