MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.29.

MEIP stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $362.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 551.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

