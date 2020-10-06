MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.22. 975,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,469,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.74.
About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)
MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
