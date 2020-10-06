MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.22. 975,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,469,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $15,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 329,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.