Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.85

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.85 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.