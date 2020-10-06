Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.85

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.85 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

