Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Up 5.5%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 355,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 764,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $775.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 61.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.