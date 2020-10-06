Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.11. 942,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 851,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

MESO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

