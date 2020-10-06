Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $348,944.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00004957 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $1.24 million and $348,944.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00263879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00088430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.01508218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162782 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

