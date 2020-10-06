Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

