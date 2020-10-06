MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of MGPI opened at $42.05 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $711.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 44,867 shares of company stock worth $1,671,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

