MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $17.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.01207938 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

