Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $205.91. 28,370,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,623,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200 day moving average is $192.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,592.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

