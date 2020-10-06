Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.40. 497,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 287,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.