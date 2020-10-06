Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.20.

MIDD stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,398.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 587.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 532.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

