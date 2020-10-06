Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of TIGO opened at $30.52 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 89.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 444,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.