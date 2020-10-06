Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

MFG stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

