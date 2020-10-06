Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Declares $0.19 Semi-annual Dividend

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1858 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 3,530,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,013. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. BCS lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.