Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $780,289.44 in Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $780,289.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,643,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $654,480.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $1,266,920.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $588,724.72.

On Friday, September 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $747,924.66.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $609,210.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $645,307.32.

On Friday, September 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $683,416.02.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,153,575.34.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $607,050.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,264,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,434,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 621,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 202,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 159.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

