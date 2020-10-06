Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,936,530 shares in the company, valued at $131,412,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $699,200.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,434,369. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.