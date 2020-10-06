Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

