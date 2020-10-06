MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.05 million and $446.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026122 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003395 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004084 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 202,596,151 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

