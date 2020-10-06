MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Up 7.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.17. 3,360,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,198,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.37.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

