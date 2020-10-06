Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.
