MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.34

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 5822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

