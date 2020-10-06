More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0181

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. More Coin has a total market cap of $36,166.24 and $693.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00265202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.01517718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00163040 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.