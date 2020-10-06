More Coin Price Hits $0.0177 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. More Coin has a market cap of $35,377.24 and approximately $989.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.01497102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00156540 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

