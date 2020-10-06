Morgan Stanley Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $449.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $449.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $414.69.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $424.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

