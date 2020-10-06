Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Lanxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lanxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

LNXSF stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Lanxess has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

