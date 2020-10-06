Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Alexey Lugovskoy Sells 1,627 Shares

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $44,905.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $90,314.40.

Morphic stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,600. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 133.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

