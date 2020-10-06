Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells $26,500.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $90,314.40.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,600. Morphic Holding has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $818.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 401,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morphic by 164.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 421.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

