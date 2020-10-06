MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MorphoSys from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSEARCA:MOR opened at $28.92 on Friday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

