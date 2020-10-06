Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Up 5.3%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 7,046,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,251,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 69.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

