MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0015

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $13.91 million and $1.09 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00265207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00088978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.01509596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00165073 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,976,064,724 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

