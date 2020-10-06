MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to report sales of $157.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.23 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $160.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year sales of $669.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.21 million to $678.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $631.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $152.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 909,750 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 521,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in MSG Networks by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 430,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN remained flat at $$9.25 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 369,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

