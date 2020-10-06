MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.61

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 68361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.89.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

