Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,320,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 340,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of Muscle Maker worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

