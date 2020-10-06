Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 12.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

