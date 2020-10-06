MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) were up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter.
About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Article: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.