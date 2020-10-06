MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) were up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.66% of MV Oil Trust worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

