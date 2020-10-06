MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) COO Tod M. Cooper Sells 6,250 Shares

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. 100,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,615. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $677.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

