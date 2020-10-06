Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.84 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

