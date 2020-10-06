National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $4.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NCMI traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $2.57. 804,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $204.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.26. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
