National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $4.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $57,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $2.57. 804,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $204.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.26. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

